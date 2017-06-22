W.F.Howes Unveils Revolutionary New RBdigital App

For the first time in the industry, library members can access audiobooks, magazines, and eBooks all in one easy-to-use mobile app

LEICESTER, England, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, today announced the launch of RBdigital' - bringing together libraries' top-circulating digital media into a single mobile app. The functionality in both OneClickdigital' and Zinio' for Libraries - two leading library lending apps currently in use by thousands of libraries around the world - is now seamlessly merged into the new RBdigital app.

"We're proud to be the first to make audiobooks, magazines, and eBooks available in one location on mobile devices," says Tom MacIsaac, Chief Executive Officer of RBmedia. "This new unified app provides the best mobile experience in the industry. With RBdigital, library members will find it easier than ever before to discover and access their favourite content on their smartphones and tablets."

The all-new RBdigital app delivers:

Exclusive audiobooks - only RBdigital delivers access to all titles owned by W.F.Howes .

- only RBdigital delivers access to all titles owned by . The largest collection of digital magazines - including complete, downloadable, full-colour digital editions (many with interactive features).

- including complete, downloadable, full-colour digital editions (many with interactive features). Best-selling and award-winning eBooks by top authors.

by top authors. An extensive list of new features - including easier navigation, enhanced search, in-app previews, and easier checkouts and renewals.

Early feedback on the app from UK libraries:

"Improved look and feel. Easy to move between features." -LibrariesWest

"Clear and easy to use." -Bedford Libraries

To make it as easy as possible for libraries to adopt the new app, W.F.Howes also offers live training webinars to get new users up to speed, as well as free technical support for library members and staff.

Availability

RBdigital launches for all UK libraries on the 27th of June, with all existing subscribing libraries automatically transferring to the new platform. Mobile apps are available for iOS®, Android', and Kindle Fire'. Any libraries looking to trial the service or for more information, should visit the W.F.Howes website or call on 01664 423000.

About W.F.Howes

W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, is the UK's leading audiobook, digital services and large print publisher, releasing around 60 new unabridged audiobooks every month under several imprints. The publisher's digital arm provides audiobook, eBook, and digital magazine lending to the library market through the RBdigital platform, alongside several other platforms specialising in same-day newspapers, adult learning and language tutorial programs. For more information, visit www.wfhowes.co.uk and www.wholestoryaudio.co.uk or email info@wfhowes.co.uk.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers - at home, in the car, and wherever their mobile devices take them. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content - including audiobooks, educational courses, entertainment titles, and much more. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, RBmedia comprises an ever-expanding group of the best brands in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.