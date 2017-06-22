Pre-register now to help unlock an in-game competition that carries a cash prize of up to $400,000 for one 40-person team

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) today announced that its highly anticipated mobile MMORPG, Crusaders of Light, will be available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on July 13, and Android smartphones and tablet devices on July 20. The free-to-play game will be available globally and features a gorgeous open world, a series of challenging quests and dungeons, and 40-person raids a first for mobile. A PC version of the game will also be available on Facebook Gameroom this summer.

Pre-registration is now open at www.CrusadersofLight.com Players who pre-register for the game today will receive more than $50 worth of in-game gifts. In addition, players can unlock the final pre-registration tier and the "Fastest Dungeon Raid Competition," which yields the potential of a $400,000 cash grand prize for one 40-person team. More details available on the pre-registration page; full competition details and official rules to be announced.

For a cinematic sneak peek into the Crusaders of Light world, visit: http://crusadersoflight.link/cgtrailer.

"We are excited to be the first publisher to bring 40-person raids to mobile with Crusaders of Light," said Riten Huang, North American General Manager for NetEase Games, the world's third highest grossing mobile games publisher in 2016, according to App Annie. "Considering NetEase's experience with MMORPGs and our long-held love for the genre, we believe we are the right company to break through to traditional MMORPG players with a PC-quality experience on mobile. As such, this launch is a major step for NetEase as we continue to bring our games to players around the world."

Crusaders of Light brings a fully-fledged MMORPG experience to mobile devices with over 300 hours of available gameplay, raids of up to 40 players, and ranked arena battles. Players can team up with friends to form guilds, take on legendary bosses, and complete heroic quests. Using integrated voice chat, players can sync up with guildmates to plan and execute epic dungeon raids and coordinate arena battles of up to 40v40 to level up and unlock even more loot and adventures. Players can also hone their skills in ranked 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 PvP arena battles.

In the fantasy world of Milura, players can experience stunning landscapes and explore crab beaches or pirate ships as they complete quests for valuable rewards. Players choose between three classes Rangers, Warriors or Mystics each with their own unique traits and characteristics. At level 20, an advanced character progression system is unlocked and players can upgrade to legendary status. Each completed quest gives players more experience and gear, allowing them to customize and strengthen their hero and take on even more glorious missions.

Crusaders of Light will be available as a free download starting July 13 on the App Store, July 20 on Google Play, and this summer on Facebook Gameroom.

