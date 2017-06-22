

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it recently received an unsolicited notice from Qatar Airways indicating Qatar Airways' intention to make a significant investment in American Airlines.



The notice advised that Qatar Airways intends to purchase at least $808 million and, in a conversation between the CEOs of the two companies initiated by the Qatar Airways CEO, Qatar Airways indicated that it has an interest in acquiring approximately a ten percent stake.



In the Thursday's Pre-Market trade, AAL is currently trading at $51.03, up $2.60 or 5.37 percent.



American said it will respond in due course with the appropriate filings required under the HSR Act.



American Airlines noted that its Certificate of Incorporation prohibits anyone from acquiring 4.75% or more of the Company's outstanding stock without advance approval from the Board following a written request. The Board has not received any such request.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX