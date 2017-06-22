Chuck Fazio to capitalize on company's momentum, expanding the Smart Communications Channels and Alliances strategy for continued product and market growth

Smart Communications™, a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) software, has today announced the appointment of Chuck Fazio as Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels.

Fazio will build upon the existing SmartCAAS ("Correspondence as a Service") model, providing the strategic direction and leadership for global channel partners to continue deep adoption of the Smart Communications suite of market-leading CCM solutions.

Already, the SmartCAAS program has proven successful, with partnering organizations across industries seeking additional support to expand the offering to key target markets.

George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications, said: "Our partnership with Guidewire, launched in 2009, has not only become the go-to platform for insurers seeking to improve customer conversations and revenue outcomes related to policy, correspondence and billing systems. It also gave rise to our expanding SmartCAAS program, which has led to powerful relationships with providers in nearly every industry we serve. With Chuck's arrival, we're poised to build upon these relationships and make Smart Communications the de-facto customer communications solution for today's modern enterprise."

Added Fazio: "Only Smart Communications has truly and seamlessly integrated its solution with partners including Salesforce, FINEOS, and IHS Markit. As we move into the next phase of our strategy, I look forward to accelerating the impact of our existing partnerships, expanding relationships with new industry and product partners, and ensuring our solutions continue to drive better, faster, and more relevant conversations between enterprises and their customers."

Fazio brings over 20 years of global management and alliance leadership experience. Prior to joining Smart Communications, he served as head of HP Inc.'s (acquired by OpenText) worldwide alliances and channels for the "Marketing Optimization" line of business. Previously, Fazio was Vice President of Worldwide Alliances at Pitney Bowes Software. He also has held various leadership roles at Ping Identity and Epiphany.

