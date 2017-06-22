Global Wood Adhesives Market 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wood Adhesives Market Analysis By Product (Urea-Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea, Phenol-Formaldehyde, Isocyanate, Polyurethane, PVA, Soy-based), By Application (Flooring, Furniture, Doors & Windows), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global wood adhesives market is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025

Recovery in the global housing market and increasing consumer spending on luxury furniture and home décor has prompted higher investments in lightweight and convenient bonding materials such as wood adhesives.

The demand for timber furniture and plywood building materials has risen significantly owing to their high aesthetic appeal and compatibility with numerous substrates. This in turn has driven investments in superior processing & bonding technologies to foster mass production and meet growing global demand.

Adhesives have replaced conventional bonding materials such as metal fasteners owing to their ease of process ability, faster curing time and relative low production costs. Conventional glues formulated using synthetic chemicals such as formaldehyde are increasingly being substituted with sustainable alternatives based on organic sources, which has contributed to industry growth in recent years.



Urea-formaldehyde products are expected to retain their dominance owing to their highly durable nature after setting & hardening. The product occupied over 40% of the volume share in 2015 and is forecasted to grow at 4.4% CAGR from 2016 till 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Wood Adhesives Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Wood Adhesives Trade Landscape



5 Wood Adhesives Price & Gross Margin



6 Wood Adhesives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Wood Adhesives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Wood Adhesives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Henkel

Wanhua Chemical Group

Dana Lim A/S

Lubrizol Corporation

Bostik

Royal DSM

AkzoNobel

H B Fuller Company

Casco Adhesives AB

Franklin Adhesives and Polymers

LonKoll

GP Chemicals LLC

Dynea

Surfactant Industries

