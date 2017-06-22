The Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Prospects by Indication (Arthritis, Respiratory, MS, Psoriasis, IBD, Other), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs, Other) and Geography.

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

The report provides 108 tables, charts, and graphs covering the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market with forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level.

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 5 Indications and 4 Drug Classes

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2027, By Indication

• Arthritis

• Respiratory Conditions

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

• Other

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2027, By Drug Class

• Corticosteroids

• Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

• NSAIDs

• Other Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 11 leading national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market, with a focus on the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

Overall world revenue for Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics will surpass $75bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disease, and increasing ageing population will increase sales to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market and 2 different segmentations, with forecasts for 5 Indications and 4 Drug Classes- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues



• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 11 of the leading national markets- US, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, Russia, India



• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles and forecasts for 8 companies' anti-inflammatory segment revenues to 2027

List of Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Ablynx NV

Alcon

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Amgen

Amylin

Anacor

Ardea Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals

Baxalta

Biocad

Biocon

Biogen

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Can-Fite BioPharma

Celltrion Inc

Chiron

Chugai

Cipla

Coherus BioSciences

Covagen

Cubist

Daiichi Sankyo

Depuy

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly & Company

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Fremont

Fujifilm Corporation

Galapagos NV

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co

Hanwha Biologics

Hetero Healthcare

Hospira

Idenix

ImClone Systems

Immunex

Incyte Corporation

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co

LG Life Sciences

MedImmune

Medivation

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

Mycenax Biotech

Mylan

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co

Novartis

Onyx

Pfizer

Pharmacyclics

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Roche

Roche Diagnostics

Samsung Bioepis Co

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Shanghai Celgen Bio-Pharmaceutical Co

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co

Sima Therapeutics

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Stiefel

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda

Tempero

UCB

Vitaeris

Zydus Cadila

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com