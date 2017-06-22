The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 June 2017.





ISIN: DK0060361046 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nykredit Invest Klima & Miljø SRI ----------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nykredit Invest Bæredygtige Aktier ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NYIKLM ----------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NYIBDA ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 86152 -----------------------------------------------------------







For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636156