SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas, and providing construction services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest"), a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to nearly two million commercial and residential customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Construction Group, Inc. ("Centuri"), a majority-owned subsidiary, provides construction and maintenance services throughout the United States and Canada.

Dividend growth: approximately 11% for the last five years ended March 31, 2017

Total shareholder return: 29% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017

1.5% customer growth for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 (Southwest)

Serving nearly two million customers (Southwest)

2017-2019 capital expenditures estimated at $1.6-1.8 billion (Southwest)

One of North America's largest providers of utility and energy construction services (Centuri)

Celebrating 50 years of continued customer service (Centuri)

Continued growing trend with record financial results in 2016 (Centuri)

Advisor Access spoke to President and Chief Executive Officer John P. Hester about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s growth story.

Advisor Access: Can you give us a brief history of Southwest?

John P. Hester: The Southwest story is one of steady growth over a proud history spanning eight decades. From our days as a one-town, start-up propane company to today, where we serve multiple markets in North America, Southwest has built an enviable reputation as a trusted leader in natural gas distribution and construction services...

Our story recently added a new chapter through the formation of a holding company (Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.). A holding company structure allows additional flexibility in our future corporate financing activities, and provides additional legal separation between regulated natural gas operations and the unregulated construction services businesses...

AA: How does Southwest grow while maintaining operational excellence?

JPH: More than a corporate slogan, the values of "safety, service, and reliability" define how we run our natural gas business. We provide service to nearly two million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada...

