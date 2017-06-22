Metal Foam Market by Application, End-Use Industry, Material & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Metal Foam Market by Application (Anti-intrusion Bars, Heat Exchangers, Sound Absorbers), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial), Material (Aluminum, Nickel, Copper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Metal foam is a cellular structure consisting of solid metal. Gas-filled pores comprise a large portion of the metal foam's volume. In most of the cases, five to twenty-five percent of the volume consists of base metal, making metal foam a very light material. The most defining characteristic of the metal foam is its porosity.

Metal foams have increasingly gained acceptance in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction & infrastructure, industrial, and aerospace, among others. The global market size of metal foam in terms of value was USD 79.0 Million in 2016, which is anticipated to reach USD 99.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2017 to 2022. The report focuses on various metallic foams, such as aluminum foam, nickel foam, copper foam, and tungsten foam used in various industries.

Metal foam offers various useful properties, such as high porosity, high strength, high energy absorption, and impact resistance, among others. These properties enable metal foams to be used in various applications, such as anti-intrusion bars, heat exchangers, and sound absorbers. The metal foam market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user industry, material, and region.

Among applications, the anti-intrusion bars segment accounted for the largest share of the metal foam market in 2016, in terms of both value and volume. Anti-intrusion bars are mostly used in ground vehicles and passenger cars to protect passengers from side impacts. They play an important role in absorbing the kinetic energy of colliding vehicles. The high energy absorption property of metal foams makes them an ideal material for use in anti-intrusion bars.

By material, the aluminum foam segment accounted for the largest share of the metal foam market in 2016. Aluminum foam offers various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, high porosity, and corrosion resistance.

The metal foam market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing a significant growth, in terms of both value and volume. The end user industries in this region are continuously focused on the usage of metal foams owing to their useful properties, such as high porosity, low weight, energy absorption, high impact strength, and good thermal conductivity, among others.

