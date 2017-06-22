Radiotherapy Market Worth 9.47 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Radiotherapy Market by Type (External (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT), Internal (LDR, HDR) & Systemic), Product (Proton Beam, Cyberknife, LINAC, Seed, Samarium), Application (Prostate, Breast, Cervical), End User, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Radiotherapy Market is projected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.81 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 116 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 222 pages and in-depth TOC on "Radiotherapy Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/radiotherapy-monitoring-devices-market-567.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Technological advancements in radiotherapy systems, increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures are the major factors driving market growth.

By type, the external beam radiotherapy segment is held the largest market share in 2016

Based on type, the external beam radiotherapy segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Rising adoption of linear accelerators for the treatment of cancer and development of advanced radiotherapy technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the external beam Radiotherapy Market segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=567

By product type, the external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of product type, the Radiotherapy Market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. In 2016, the external beam radiotherapy segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as growing prevalence of cancer, product enhancements, and increasing adoption of external beam radiotherapy devices in emerging countries.

North America dominated the market in 2016

Geographically, the Radiotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment, growing number of cancer cases, and rising focus of key players on expanding their presence in North America are driving the growth of the Radiotherapy Market in this region.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=567

In 2016, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Elekta AB (Sweden) dominated the global Radiotherapy Market. Other prominent players include Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Isoray Medical, Inc. (U.S.), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Consulting Services), Application (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/radiation-dose-management-market-82326344.html

Patient Positioning System Market by Product (Tables (Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables), Accessories), Application (Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Disease Diagnosis), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-positioning-system-market-12586699.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



