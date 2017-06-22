Emerging Markets Report: Practical Research Partners Initiates Coverage for UMF Group Inc. with 'Undervalued' View UMF Group "Well-Positioned" in Growing Cannabinoid Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Practical Research Partners is pleased to announce that it has initiated coverage of UMF Group Inc. (OTC PINK: UMFG). The full report is available free of charge at the following link:

Practical Research Partner's current and qualified view of UMF Group is 'Undervalued:'

From the report:

We initiate coverage on UMF Group Inc. (OTC PINK: UMFG) with a view of 'Undervalued.' UMFG is an innovative medical marijuana company which aims to develop cannabinoid based drugs using a proprietary 'whole plant extraction' method. UMFG's cannabinoid applications (prodrugs) can be administered to enable selective delivery of THC and cannabidiol (CBD) to the gastrointestinal tract. Site-specific delivery could enable oral drug formulations of cannabinoids to provide therapeutic benefits while reducing or avoiding the systemic delivery of psychoactive THC into the bloodstream.

UMFG currently generates negligible revenues (~$12,098 in 1Q17 and $10,237 in FY16), but the prospects look bright considering the rapid expansion of the medical marijuana market. We believe the superior efficacy of the company's proprietary platform, faster regulatory approvals and burgeoning cannabinoid based pharmaceuticals market augur well for UMFG. The increasing interest among researchers and healthcare providers regarding the therapeutic uses of marijuana is likely to fuel further growth. With more states easing marijuana restrictions, UMFG represents a unique investment opportunity; however, we caution that the risk remains high.

Other excerpts:

Targeted delivery ensures greater efficacy: A prodrug is a medication or compound that, after administration, is metabolized (i.e., converted within the body) into a pharmacologically active drug. Prodrugs are typically designed to overcome well-known drawbacks of currently available therapies. UMFG's prodrug technology enables the selective targeting of specific tissues or organs, including the gut or brain, enabling the drug to have a more targeted effect. As of 2015, there were approximately 15 prodrugs that had been classified as blockbusters, defined as having annual sales in excess of $1 billion.

Low risk regulatory strategy to lead to faster approvals: UMFG plans to take advantage of a more efficient FDA review and approval process that is available for 'whole plant extracts', which reduces the need for large and expensive clinical trials. UMFG plans to develop whole plant pharmaceutical products for symptomatic relief of pain, cramping, and muscle spasticity. There is extensive clinical evidence supporting the potential efficacy of cannabinoids for treatment of each of these indications, including thorough clinical trials conducted by independent investigators. Because there already exists independent verification of the active drug's safety and efficacy, such products may receive marketing approval more quickly than others.

Large Addressable market: The global medical marijuana market is expected to reach a value of $55.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research. Washington D.C. along with 28 states have legalized marijuana for medical uses. More states are moving towards granting approval for using marijuana in therapeutic applications which is one of the crucial factors driving the demand. UMFG, with its unique cannabinoid applications, is well positioned to take advantage of the industry tailwind.

About Practical Research Partners:

"Hype-Free, Leverageable Information for Active Investors"

Practical Research Partners (PRP) combines efficient, insightful research with the widest distribution to active investors available. PRP endeavors to examine a Company's core industry through a broader sector view and then drills down to comment on the Company's prospects within. Each Research Report, completed by highly qualified analysts with appropriate credentials and small and microcap strata understanding will detail leading success components or lack thereof for the subject equity. Practical Research Partners is the analytical arm of Emerging Markets Consulting.

EMC has been paid 65,000 by Dedicated Emails on behalf of UMF Group Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

