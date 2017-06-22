The installation will be located in the state of Pernambuco and will be also used to test different PV components.

Brazil's hydroelectric power producer Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (Chesf), which serves several cities across the north-east of the country, announced it has started construction on another MW-sized PV plant.

The 3 MW solar facility, which will be located in Petrolina, in the state of Pernambuco, will consist of a 2.5 MW standard plant and a 500 kW section, which will be used to test different PV technologies, the company said in a press ...

