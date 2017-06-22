

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $378 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $370 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.95 billion. This was up from $3.71 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $378 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.16 to $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70



