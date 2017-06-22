Clavister Appoints John Vestberg as Acting CEO and Viktor Kovács has Been Appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance virtual security solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Vestberg, co-founder and CTO of Clavister, as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Clavister also announced that Viktor Kovács has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV) today announced that Johan Öhman has, at his own request, decided to step down from his role as CEO and President of Clavister. Öhman has led the company through a necessary transformation process over the past months.

"Clavister is a very exciting company, and I'm delighted to have had the opportunity to be part of a challenging but rewarding episode of Clavister's journey. Now, with the progress we're experiencing, especially within the service provider segment, being a highly specialized and technology-demanding market, I've concluded that the company needs another type of leadership", says Johan Öhman.

John Vestberg, co-founder and current CTO of Clavister, will assume the role as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Vestberg co-founded Clavister in 1997 and was imperative in the process leading up to the release of the company's first commercial security product, as well as a key driver in securing business with some of Clavister's most important strategic accounts.

The Clavister Board of Directors has also appointed Viktor Kovács as deputy Chairman of the Board. Kovács has significant and global experience in strategy design and implementation in developing companies in the ICT sector and has had key roles in EDS Corp. (now HP), Cisco, and others. Kovács will have a strong operational supporting role in progressing Clavister.

"Clavister is on the brink of a commercial breakthrough, with key customer contracts being developed over the past year. I'm excited to see our new management, with a strong market and product knowledge, combined with seasoned management and marketing skills, start building this business to the next level. I want to thank Johan for his commitment and hard work during his period as CEO, and I wish him all the best for the future", concludes Björn Norrbom, Chairman of the Board.

