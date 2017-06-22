NextGen Gaming Moves Into New Jersey With PokerStars NJ

SYDNEY, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of 21 slots games with global operator via NYX OGS'

NextGen Gaming, the independent game studio of NYX Gaming Group (TSX-V: NYX), has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc. (NASDAQ: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand in New Jersey, USA.

Available to play on both mobile and desktop, the games are the first to launch on PokerStars Casino NJ via NYX Gaming Group's Open Gaming System (OGS').

This latest venture extends the long-standing partnership between the companies, which share the mutual goal of expanding in regulated territories and enhancing their international profiles as leaders in digital gaming.

Proven classics such as Doctor Love and Mad Mad Monkey are live, alongside recent hits Double Play Superbet and Gorilla Go Wild. Licensed titles An Evening with Holly Madison and James Dean are expected to be strong performers from NextGen's extensive branded content catalogue.

David Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at NextGen Gaming commented: "NextGen is delighted to launch its first games in New Jersey with our close partners at PokerStars. This latest development further cements the success of our strategy of expanding relationships in regulated territories while growing our international profile as the leader in digital content provision."

Established in 2001, PokerStars is the world's biggest online poker site, and has seventeen local licenses and gaming approvals. Additionally, since its launch in Q4 2014, PokerStars Casino has become one of the world's largest in terms of active players.

Bo Wänghammar, Managing Director of PokerStars Casino Operations, said: "We are very pleased to offer trusted NextGen content to our PokerStars players in New Jersey. This latest fully licensed launch supports our objective of securing a leadership position in online casinos across the globe."