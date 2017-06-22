Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-22 15:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions June 22, 2017 at 4.45 pm



DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person Subject to the Notification Requirement



Name: Visual Engineering AS, Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer:



Name: Olsen, Ole-Johan



Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Dovre Group Plc



LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: Initial Notification



Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170622114642_5



Transaction Date: June 13, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



700 0,284 2000 0,284 2500 0,284 3800 0,284 5000 0,284 5500 0,284 8000 0,284 8000 0,284 10000 0,284 10000 0,284 10000 0,284



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 65500 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,284 EUR



Transaction Date: June 14, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



300 0,2811 800 0,2811 976 0,2811 2000 0,2811 2500 0,2811 3015 0,2811 3500 0,2811 3978 0,2811 4500 0,2811 5400 0,2811 10000 0,2811 10000 0,2811 10000 0,2811 11009 0,2811 12500 0,2811 14900 0,2811 16985 0,2811 17315 0,2811



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 129678 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,2811 EUR



Transaction Date: June 15, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



300 0,2824 706 0,2824 1000 0,2824 1000 0,2824 1000 0,2824 1700 0,2824 2071 0,2824 2294 0,2824 3000 0,2824 3300 0,2824 5000 0,2824 6697 0,2824 7000 0,2824 7000 0,2824 8929 0,2824 9000 0,2824 10000 0,2824 10000 0,2824



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 79997 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,2824 EUR



Transaction Date: June 16, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



178 0,2801 609 0,2801 710 0,2801 811 0,2801 1270 0,2801 2000 0,2801 3000 0,2801 3270 0,2801 4370 0,2801 7000 0,2801 7630 0,2801 7775 0,2801 10000 0,2801 18000 0,2801 18730 0,2801 25000 0,2801



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 110353 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,2801 EUR



Transaction Date: June 19, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



100 0,2803 150 0,2803 237 0,2803 250 0,2803 1000 0,2803 2093 0,2803 2500 0,2803 2627 0,2803 2822 0,2803 4500 0,2803 5000 0,2803 5000 0,2803 5000 0,2803 5500 0,2803 7000 0,2803 9873 0,2803 10000 0,2803 11000 0,2803 81485 0,2803



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 156137 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,2803 EUR



Transaction Date: June 20, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



250 0,2803 350 0,2803 711 0,2803 1000 0,2803 2000 0,2803 3000 0,2803 3555 0,2803 3555 0,2803 4000 0,2803 5000 0,2803 5480 0,2803 6495 0,2803 6730 0,2803 8000 0,2803 10745 0,2803 13005 0,2803 13255 0,2803 13255 0,2803 15000 0,2803 15000 0,2803 16445 0,2803 18000 0,2803 86265 0,2803 2000 0,28 1000 0,28 4000 0,28



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 258096 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,280296 EUR



Transaction Date: June 21, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



100 0,2802 391 0,2802 700 0,2802 1000 0,2802 1300 0,2802 2000 0,2802 2000 0,2802 2109 0,2802 3000 0,2802 3000 0,2802 3141 0,2802 3300 0,2802 3700 0,2802 4000 0,2802 4000 0,2802 7000 0,2802 7200 0,2802 7500 0,2802 7759 0,2802 8000 0,2802 8000 0,2802 9000 0,2802 10000 0,2802 10000 0,2802 10000 0,2802 16000 0,2802 20000 0,2802 20000 0,2802 30000 0,2802



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 204200 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,2802 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



