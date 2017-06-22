Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-06-22 15:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eva Cederbalk has decided to announce her premature resignation from the Board of Bilia at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Eva is leaving her seat on the Board of Bilia of her own accord due to too many commitments following an appointment to the board of a bank.



The Board of Bilia has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 4 September 2017 to propose the appointment of a replacement. A notice will be issued in good time before the meeting.



The Nominating Committee has met and proposes that Bilia's former CFO, Gunnar Blomkvist, be elected to the Board. This summer, following a long and illustrious career with Bilia, Gunnar will leave his post in the Group Management and his position as CFO to retire. The Nominating Committee will post its decision and the reasons for it on Bilia's website, and the underlying material will be available at the general meeting.



The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 9.00 am on 4 September 2017 at Bilia's Haga Norra facility, Frösundaleden 4, in Stockholm.



Gothenburg, 22 June 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



For further information, please contact Chairman of the Board Mats Qviberg, tel. +46 705 12 82 47, or chairman of the Nominating Committee Öystein Engebretsen, tel. +46 8 402 33 10.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636161