Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc have declared a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, of 4.0p per Ordinary Share, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2017. The dividend will be paid on 28 July 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 30 June 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 29 June 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 June 2017