

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan group of House leaders have introduced a resolution affirming America's commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article Five.



The resolution was unveiled by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on Wednesday.



NATO's Article Five sets out the principle that an attack against one member nation is considered an attack against all members.



In a statement, Hoyer argued there must be no doubt about U.S. readiness to come to another NATO member's defense.



'With Russia continuing its aggression in Eastern Europe and its cyberwar against the world's democracies, NATO is as relevant as it ever was during the Cold War,' Hoyer said. 'I hope the House will take a strong, bipartisan vote to pass this resolution soon.'



The introduction of the resolution comes after President Donald Trump failed to explicitly endorse Article Five in a speech before NATO leaders in late May.



The move troubled some NATO allies, although Trump said in a subsequent press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis earlier this month that he would be 'committed to Article Five.'



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a co-sponsor of the resolution, called on the Trump administration to clearly and unequivocally reaffirm America's commitment to collective defensive.



