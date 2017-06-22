LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 --Major Series of Putting (MSOP) today announced that world-renowned poker player Daniel Negreanu will act as an ambassador for MSOP. Negreanu will also be playing in championship events during the MSOP finals taking place Oct. 27 - Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with MSOP while also joining the competition as a player in Championship events," said Negreanu. "I happen to be one of the top five putters in the world, according to me, and as someone who enjoys a leisurely game of golf, this is a great opportunity to school other competitors."

Negreanu became interested in gambling and poker at just 16 years old and has worked his way up in the poker world since. At the age of 23, Negreanu became the youngest player to date to win a World Series of Poker bracelet. He was named World Series of Poker Player of the Year in 2004 and 2013, and is recognized as poker's all-time money leader with over $32 million in winnings. Negreanu continues to be one of the top poker players in the world, as well as an avid golf fan.

Deemed as the biggest putting tournament in history, the 2017 MSOP Championships are scheduled to take place Oct. 27 - Nov. 5 in Las Vegas. The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events including the high roller tournament. MSOP is holding qualifying events throughout North America in collaboration with golf courses in an effort to find the best putter in the world.

Qualifying events are taking place now. For more information on MSOP, visit www.msop.com.

ABOUT MSOP:

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element -- Putting. To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills - and nerves - as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit www.MSOP.com.

Interact with MSOP on Twitter and Instagram at @officialMSOP, or on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmsop.

TWEET IT: .@RealKidPoker, Daniel Negreanu is teaming up w/ @OfficialMSOP & playing in MSOP championships this fall in Vegas! https://youtu.be/y2jS_HfsKmQ

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3150840



For More Information:

Kirvin Doak Communications

702.737.3100

MSOP@kirvindoak.com



