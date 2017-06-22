VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, announces Version 3.0 of its signature software, Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF). This latest release is the next step in Upstream Works' longstanding commitment to continually improve agent and customer engagement. In addition to the numerous enhancements that elevate the overall interaction experience, Version 3.0 offers enhanced efficiency, making it even easier for organisations to provide consistent, convenient and successful engagements that increases both agent and customer loyalty.

UWF enables organisations to connect all contact points across the enterprise, and deliver a continuous customer experience. With an intuitive, single interface, agents have full visibility to the customer journey across all channels, interactions and applications. In a world in which customers increasingly engage across a wide range of channels, UWF makes it easier for agents to resolve issues and provide proactive, personalised customer care, delivering an optimal customer experience.

UWF Version 3.0 enhancements include features that improve the agent and customer experience, and a simplified architecture that benefits organisations and our solution partners. Highlights of today's announcement include:

New Agent Collaboration Tools for an Effortless Customer Experience Chat Conference/Consult enabling Agents and Supervisors to be easily consulted or conferenced into a customer chat for coaching or issue escalation Team Chat helps Agents to quickly consult with team members to share knowledge and resolve customer issues

Enhanced CX Management Tools and Reports for a Consistent Customer Experience Redesigned Marquee allows Supervisors to easily create and send team and mass communications in real-time with thresholds and alerts to improve efficiency and share key information Omnichannel Agent Interval Report to easily track all agent voice and digital tasks and ready states in a single view

Improved Scalability and Efficiency for Ease of Deployment Scalable architecture for easier, resource-effective deployment of large scale systems Improved efficiency, system health monitoring, and new installation and upgrade utilities ease administration and management for all infrastructure



"The best way to manage and improve the customer experience is to focus on the agent experience," explains Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works Software. "With Release 3 of UWF, we make it even easier for agents to provide the level of service that customers now demand. They can have deeper engagements with customers, and provide an effortless, rewarding experience. To enhance our value proposition to our partner channels, this release also provides a simplified architecture model with enhanced scalability for greater efficiency and simpler deployments."

Upstream Works continues to innovate beyond the release of UWF Version 3.0, with plans for enhanced Knowledge Base capabilities, enhanced Supervisor features, extended chat and chatbot support, enhanced reporting with increased granularity for contact centre management and omnichannel WFM, and continued support for Cisco Finesse.

With its intuitive desktop, unified reporting, and powerful performance, UWF enables organisations to successfully adapt to the evolving digital customer care landscape and differentiate themselves based on exceptional customer engagement.

