Cambium Networks Launches New PTP 670 Wireless Broadband Point-To-Point And High Capacity Multipoint Platform

PTP 670 provides 450-Mbps high-capacity wireless broadband connectivity for video surveillance and demanding wireless networking applications

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of the PTP 670 fixed wireless broadband system. The PTP 670 brings High Capacity Multipoint (HCMP) capability, previously available for defense and national security applications, to commercial markets. The PTP 670 provides up to 450 Mbps of throughput for video, data and voice applications; and can be deployed in Point-to-Point (PTP) or High Capacity Point to Multipoint (PMP) configurations to support video surveillance or mission critical infrastructure backhaul applications.

"Public safety agencies, industrial operators, and service providers need high throughput in limited spectrum, and the PTP 670's high spectral efficiency meets their need," said Allen Yu, Director of Product Management, Cambium Networks. "The system operates in the 4.9 GHz public safety band and also the 5-6.05 GHz unlicensed frequency bands. In addition, the PTP 670 with HCMP enables industrial and critical infrastructure operators to deploy a secure, high efficiency multipoint system with up to eight separate locations."

The PTP 650, the dedicated point-to-point fixed wireless platform, was introduced in 2013 and was recently deployed in the Himalayas to bring broadband access to one of the most remote and environmentally demanding places on earth. The PTP 670 will continue that tradition of connecting the unconnected - people, places and things with highly reliable connectivity in a durable cost effective platform.

Equipped with Cambium Networks' unique Dynamic Spectrum Optimization capabilities, the PTP 670 performs real-time diagnostics on link performance and automatically adjusts to achieve maximum throughput speeds.

Key PTP 670 features include:

PTP and HCMP mode

High Capacity - 450 Mbps throughput with 10bps/Hz

- 450 Mbps throughput with 10bps/Hz Wide band - 4.9 to 6.05 GHz Frequency band

- 4.9 to 6.05 GHz Frequency band Security - 128/256-bit AES encryption, Over-the-air rekeying (OTAR), HTTPS/TLS and SNMPv3 management, RADIUS authentication, and configurable password rules.

- 128/256-bit AES encryption, Over-the-air rekeying (OTAR), HTTPS/TLS and SNMPv3 management, RADIUS authentication, and configurable password rules. Interfaces - Two Gigabit Ethernet ports and an SFP port for optional fiber interface. Supports standard 802.3at PoE output port.

- Two Gigabit Ethernet ports and an SFP port for optional fiber interface. Supports standard 802.3at PoE output port. Versatility - Easy-to-integrate layer 2 bridge implementation supports symmetric and asymmetric TDD operation, 1588v2, and synchronous Ethernet precision timing and frequency.

"Planning a PTP 670 deployment is easy with LINKPlanner," added Yu. "This free software takes the source and destination points and provides a path profile with detailed performance projections and specific installation information. This helps network operators get great installations done right the first time."

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over six million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

For more information, visitwww.cambiumnetworks.com.

