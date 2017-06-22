Aesthetic Market Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and 2020 Forecasts Discussed in New Research Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report "Global Aesthetic Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the global aesthetic market with detailed analysis of market size, in terms of value along with the market for each of the segments, namely, aesthetic injectables; energy-based devices; body shaping, skin tightening & liposuction; physical-dispensed topical products and breast implants. Also, the market analysis of aesthetic injectables market segment includes the market sizing of the sub-segments, namely, neurotoxins and dermal fillers.

Company Coverage of Aesthetic Market: Allergan, PLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. & Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

The report provides detailed regional analysis of the North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific for the aesthetic market. Regional analysis includes market sizing by value for each region, historical and forecast. The report also includes the country analysis of Japan and China, as they are the two leading countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, the report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global aesthetic market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global aesthetic market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Allergan. Further, key players of the aesthetic market Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Zeltiq Aesthetics are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China

The global aesthetic market increased at a significant CAGR during the span of 5 years, i.e., 2011-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years, i.e., 2016-2020 tremendously. The market is spread across the globe with the North America dominating the market with more than 50% market share.

The aesthetic market can be segmented on the basis of the products into, aesthetic injectables; energy-based devices; body shaping, skin tightening & liposuction; physical-dispensed topical products and breast implants. Aesthetic injectables is the largest market segment, which can be sub-categorized into neurotoxins and dermal fillers. Also, the market can be classified on the basis of applications into, skin & hair treatment, body contouring and body enhancement & augmentation. As per this classification, market is largely led by the skin & hair treatment application type of the market.

The major growth drivers for the global aesthetic market are: rise in the aging population, female labor force & personal disposable income along with increasing social awareness among individuals and multiple applications. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as: regulatory environment, competitive pressure, mergers & acquisitions and existence of over the counter products. Some of the recent and major trends in the market include, shift in consumer preferences, transition of targeted market, technological developments and male aesthetic market.

