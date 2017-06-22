Although mired in significant delays compared to other Latin American countries, Paraguay is now preparing to issue its first legislation to support solar and wind power.

Paraguay will issue its first renewable energy law in the upcoming months, most likely before the end of 2017. This was stated by Lourdes Aquino Perinetto from local law firm GHP Guanes, Heisecke & Piera in an interview with pv magazine.

According to Perinetto, the new law has already been approved by the upper chamber and is now being reviewed by the Senate. The main reason for the country's delay in developing solar and wind power, she explained, is the monopoly of the local utility ANDE in ...

