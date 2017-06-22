

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced plan to take his acclaimed long-running 'One On One Tour' to Australia and New Zealand in December.



Paul McCartney and Frontier Touring, which will produce the tour, made the announcement in a Facebook Live event Wednesday.



McCartney said he has been waiting to get back to Australia and New Zealand for years, and now he is feeling excited.



The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be touring the region after a gap of 24 years.



It gives an opportunity to thousands of McCartney's fans to enjoy his performance in stadiums and arenas in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland.



The 21-time Grammy Award winner had enthralled music lovers of the two pacific countries during The New World Tour in 1993.



The schedule:



December 2, Nib Stadium, Perth. December 5, AAMI Park, Melbourne. December 9, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. December 11, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney. December 16, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.



Fans registered with PaulMcCartney.com will be eligible to purchase pre-sale tickets through PaulMcCartney.com on June 27 using the password: PAUL1ON1ANZ.



Tickets for the general public will go on sale from July 4.



The One On One Tour launched in the United States in 2016 and saw McCartney play 41 shows across 12 countries to more than 1.2 million people, winning rave reviews from concert-goers and critics alike.



