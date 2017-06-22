Please be informed that the trading in temporary purchase certificates issued by Conferize A/S will start tomorrow, 23 June 2017.



Temporary purchase certificates



3,594,331 new shares of DKK 0.1 and the existing share capital consisting of 9,182,884 shares has been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0060816064) tomorrow, 23 June 2017.



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.



The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data:



Temporary ISIN: DK0060816064 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize TEMP --------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Temporary Purchase Certificates: 12,777,215 units --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 400,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ TEMP --------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Conferize A/S



Full name of the company: Conferize A/S ---------------------------------------- CBR No.: 34 47 27 42 ---------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: CONFRZ ----------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB):



Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab.



For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on



+ 45 39 15 52 00.



First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



