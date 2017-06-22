Houston, TX, US, 2017-06-22 16:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) released the following statement regarding the publishing of research on the interaction of seismic surveys and zooplankton in Nature: Ecology and Evolution. The IAGC President, Nikki Martin issued the following statement:



"While we found the study interesting, we are also troubled by the small sample sizes, the large day-to-day variability in both the baseline and experimental data, and the large number of speculative conclusions that appear inconsistent with the data collected over a two-day period. Both statistically and methodologically, this project falls short of what would be needed to provide a convincing case for adverse effects from geophysical survey operations.



"Although the initial report is peer-reviewed, it has not been widely accepted by the expert scientific community. We look forward to discussing this topic further with the authors and other experts in this field to determine the best path forward toward more scientifically solid and consistent results that can be replicated and verified by other independent researchers, in the best traditions of science.



"While we remain open to all emerging new scientific information, after more than 50 years of continuous seismic surveying around the world, including extensive operations in the Gulf of Mexico, and over a decade of intense scrutiny by hundreds of scientists, there is still no scientific evidence that sound from seismic operations has negative population impacts on marine life."



About the IAGC



The IAGC represents more than 125 member companies worldwide from all segments of the geophysical industry and is the only trade organization solely dedicated to representing the industry. It is the most credible and effective voice for promoting and ensuring a safe, environmentally responsible and competitive geophysical industry essential to discovering and delivering the world's energy resources.



