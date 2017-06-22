JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTC PINK: BWVI) is extremely pleased to announce today that they are launching the Paddle Wheeler Project off the coast of the Carolinas. The company has discovered through its recent satellite research, certain yet to be identified underwater anomalies. Company divers will investigate targets found by the survey team during the 2017 dive season.

BWVI purchased certain information from commercial spear fishermen about various shipwrecks they have located over the years. Descriptions of the wrecks indicate that they could be quite valuable. Since we have the locations we do not need to invest in expensive, high-risk searches for the wrecks, we simply need to perform onsite investigations.

Due to the high numbers of shipwrecks lying in the waters of North and South Carolina it is likely that advanced survey systems will locate other shipwrecks not included in the information provided by the spear fishermen. These shipwrecks were scanned using advanced satellite based remote sensing technology which produced positive indications for gold. These targets have been given priority status.

Further details relating to the Paddle Wheeler Project will be announced as they develop.

History

Throughout the 1800's ships regularly sailed along the East coast of the United States and were the backbone of the nation's economy. During this time shipping was the only viable means of large scale commerce. It was not until the late 1800's that the railroad came into existence and the nation began to expand westward.

Sometimes referred to as "packet ships" or "steam packets" they were sea transports that provided a regular, scheduled service, carrying freight and passengers. The most prominent of ships of the packet trade were the paddlewheel steamships. These types of ships first came into use around 1830 and continued service throughout the 19th century.

Many of these ships were lost over the years. The remains of many lay along the routes between Charleston, South Carolina up to New York City and the California gold fields to east coast destinations. The Paddle Wheeler Project being undertaken by BWVI is focused on these particular vessels.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from various shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of both historic and modern day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargos, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Keith Webb

President/CEO

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.

904-215-7601



