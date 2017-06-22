TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Appia Energy Corp. (the "Company or "Appia") (CSE: API)(CSE: API.CN)(CNSX: API)(OTC: APAAF)(FRANKFURT: A0I)(MUN: A0I)(BERLIN: A0I) is pleased to announce 100 % acquisition of a group of contiguous mineral claims by staking in northern Saskatchewan. The new property, named the Eastside property (the "Property"), is located 50 km east of the Company's Loranger property and 85 km east of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin. The Property encompasses 4,736 hectares (11,702 acres), (see Figure 1).

Historic airborne and ground exploration was conducted on the property and surrounding area between 1968 and 1980. A 1975 airborne survey identified a 4-km wide radiometric anomaly on the Property. Follow-up ground prospecting programs located outcrops and boulders containing elevated concentrations of uranium within and peripheral to the radiometric anomaly. A total of 161 outcrop and boulder samples returned a range of 2 to 7,575 ppm uranium, producing an average grade of 360 ppm uranium. Twelve samples contained greater than 1,000 ppm uranium. Three outcrop samples along a 1.7 km geological strike returned 2,538 ppm, 6,650 ppm and 7,575 ppm uranium. Five boulders of similar lithological provenance to the outcrops, and located down-ice from the outcrops, returned greater than 1,000 ppm uranium (see Figure 2).

Mr. James Sykes, VP exploration and development for Appia comments; "The recent acquisition of the Eastside property is another positive step-forward for Appia. The Property complies with the Company's objective of exploring for near-surface high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin area. We are encouraged by the number of boulders and outcrops exhibiting high concentrations of uranium in the area. Many uranium orebodies have been discovered by tracing radioactive boulders back up to their source. The potential for a major discovery on the Property exists when one considers the length of a similar system that exists on the Loranger property (i.e. the RCV uranium mineralized trend extends for 2.2 km along strike and is open in both directions (see Appia news Release, May 24, 2017) but incorporating the higher uranium grades previously identified in boulders and outcrop on the Eastside property)."

Appia plans to fly a detailed airborne radiometric and magnetic survey over the Eastside property. Follow-up ground prospecting will prioritize exploration on trend with high-uranium content outcrops and continue to explore the up-ice directions of uraniferous boulders in the search for other surface uranium showings.

The Company also announces the start of a two-week field program on the Loranger property following-up historic airborne radiometric survey results and assessing terrain conditions for drill site accessibility.

The uranium values reported herein are historic laboratory assay results prior to NI 43-101 disclosure standards and may or may not be viewed as reliable. The references to uranium occurrences were retrieved from the following Saskatchewan assessment reports; i) Harrigan, D.A. (1978): Final Report - 1977 Field Season, Wollaston East Project, Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation, Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 64L-0012, and ii) Murphy, W.L. (1979): 1978 Summer Field Season Summary, Wollaston East Project, Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation, Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 64L-0013.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth sectors. The Company is currently focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits in the prolific Athabasca Basin area on its Loranger, Otherside and Eastside properties, as well as high-grade REO and uranium surface showings on its Alces Lake joint venture. The company currently holds the surface rights to exploration for about 68,343 hectares (168,879 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 M lbs U3O8 and 47.7 M lbs TREE Indicated and 20.1 M lbs U3O8 and 133.2 M lbs TREE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 27.6 M lbs U3O8 Inferred in the Banana Lake Zone in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (previously reported in the Company's news release dated August 14, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia currently has 52.3 million common shares outstanding, 65.3 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content concerning the Property and geochemical assay results in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Tom Drivas

President, CEO and Director

416-546-2707

appia@appiaenergy.ca



James Sykes

VP Exploration & Development

306-221-8717

jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com



Thomas Skimming, P. Eng.

Director

416-447-3429

tmsk8ing@hotmail.com



