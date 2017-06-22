WALTHAM, MA, and SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Sensible Financial Planning and Management announced today it has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) firms from across the U.S.

This is the fourth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the Financial Times that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry.

"The FT 300 list is a useful tool for investors looking to connect with a credible and experienced advisor," said Sensible Financial founder Rick Miller. "The Financial Times team weighs a number of factors in assembling the list, including asset growth, experience, certifications, and SEC compliance." The FT invited more than 1500 RIA companies with more than $300 million in assets under management (AUM) to complete a lengthy application. This information was combined with the FT's own research into the companies' practices, including data from regulatory filings. Applicants were graded on six factors: AUM; AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records.

According to the Financial Times, "The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the 'average' practice in this year's list has been in existence for 24 years and manages $2.7 billion in assets." The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states and Washington, D.C.

About Sensible Financial

Sensible Financial Planning and Management was founded in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2002 to make state-of-the-art, unbiased and personalized financial advice more widely available, especially to people who haven't been comfortable using a financial advisor. The team specializes in providing objective financial planning and investment management with the goal of helping clients attain their most important goals through all of life's stages. Learn more at SensibleFinancial.com

About the FT 300

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2017). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

