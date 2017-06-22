Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Security Technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT)" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the market for commercialized IoT security solutions. It helps readers to understand how the IoT security solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on security solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of IoT systems. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed security services are not included in the scope of this report.

This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the IoT security solution technology and its applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. All market reported revenues are in constant 2016 U.S. dollars.

The report also provides an understanding of the technologies used for IoT security solutions and the roles that new standards may have on these solutions in the foreseeable future.

Companies Mentioned

Aerohive

Arxan

ARM

Atmel

Broadstar Information Technologies

Centri Technology

Certified Security Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Device Authority

Digicert Inc.

Entrust Datacard

Escrypt

Fireeye

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Forgerock

Gemalto

Globalsign Inc.

Great Bay Software Inc.

Icon Labs

Imagination Technologies

(20+ Others)





Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: IoT Security Solutions: Technology Background

4: IoT Security Solutions Market Background

5: Market Segmentation by Device Layer IoT Security

6: Market Segmentation: Network Layer IoT Security

7: Market Segmentation by IoT Application and Cloud Security

8: Market Segmentation: Threat Detection and Security Management Solutions

9: Market Segmentation: End-to-end IoT Security Platforms

10: Market Segmentation: IoT Security Solutions by End-use Markets

11: Market Segmentation by Region

12: Application of Security Solutions for IoT Platforms

13: New Technology Developments

14: Patent Developments in IoT security

15: Analysis of Market Opportunities

16: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ktmt3j/global_markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005740/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: IT Security, Internet of Things and M2M