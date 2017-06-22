CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced its second partnership with the City of Chester to promote community relations and help children faced with trauma during fire and police emergencies with a new teddy bear collection program, Timeless Teddies: Building Relationships, One Bear at a Time.

"Our Corporate Social Responsibility team selected a project that will have an immediate impact on the youngest residents of Chester," said Thomas Urie, executive vice president of Revenue at Optymyze. "When we asked Fire Commissioner Travis Thomas and Police Major Steven Gretsky about collecting new bears for children involved with fire and police emergencies, they were very interested in a project that will help improve relationships with residents, specifically young children."

"The number of house fires during summer months alone can traumatize up to 500 children," said Commissioner Thomas. "When they see emergency personnel, they associate us with the trauma, not as someone they can trust."

Building relationships is very important to officials with the City of Chester. "If we can give teddy bears to young children, we hope they will learn to trust us during emergency situations," said Major Gretsky.

Both Gretsky and Thomas believe the Timeless Teddies program will help strengthen community ties between the residents of Chester, and officials trying to protect and serve. Emergency responders in cities throughout the country have launched similar bear collection projects, and have exceeded their collection goals, as well as reduced tensions for children during emergencies.

Optymyze kicked off their bear collection efforts on June 5th. "Our employees exceeded our benchmark of 100 bears in 10 days," said Urie. "With the support of Day & Zimmerman, Power HRG, PHEAA, AWE Learning and the Philadelphia Union, all located at The Wharf at Rivertown in the City of Chester, we look forward to exceeding the City's goal of 500 bears by July 31st."

Urie invites all businesses and individuals to participate. To donate, you may order a new 10- to 13-inch bear of your choice online, and ship to: Optymyze, Attention: Shelly Castorino, 2501 Seaport Drive, SH107, Chester, PA 19013.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3150958

