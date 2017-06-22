Shotcrete Accelerator Market to Reach 1.2 Million Tons by 2022 - Due to Mining Activities, Increase in Tunnel Construction & Growth in Construction Repairs in Developed Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Shotcrete Accelerator Market by Type (Alkali Free, Alkaline Aluminate, Alkaline Silicate), Grade (Liquid, Powder), Process (Wet Mix, Dry Mix), Application (Mining, Tunneling, Construction Repair, Water Retaining Structure) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global shotcrete accelerator market is projected to reach USD 1,101.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%. It is projected to reach 1.22 Million tons by 2022 by volume. The mining activities around the world, increase in tunnel construction due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies and growth in construction repairs in developed countries, are the key factors driving the global shotcrete accelerator market.

Alkali free accelerators were the largest and fastest type of shotcrete accelerator in 2016. Alkali-free acceleratorswere developed as the traditional alkaline accelerators were caustic in nature which caused several health hazards to the shotcrete nozzle operators. Apart from this, due to their superior properties in terms of the 28-day strength or the final strength of the structure, they have been replacing the alkaline accelerators.

Globally, liquid accelerator is the largest and fastest-growing grade of shotcrete accelerator in 2016. Both alkali free and alkaline accelerators are available in their liquid form. Liquid accelerators are generally used for the wet process. The wet process is preferred for underground construction such as mining and tunneling, where larger volume of shotcrete accelerator is consumed.



Wet mix shotcrete process is the largest and fastest-growing process in the global shotcrete accelerator market. The major applications of shotcrete accelerator are in the mining and tunnel construction which uses the wet- mix process. Structures constructed with the wet process are seen to have superior quality and are more efficient compared to the dry process which is the main factor in driving the shotcrete accelerator market in this process.



The European region led the global shotcrete accelerator market, both, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. Germany dominates the market followed by Italy, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden in terms of value, in 2016. The growth in the shotcrete accelerator market in Germany is due to a sudden spur in the German construction industry. The German construction industry accounts for 4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and it amounted to around USD 334 million in 2015. The strong boom in the German construction industry is attributed by the strong growth of the Eurozone economy.

Companies Mentioned



Applied Concrete Solutions

Atek Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

BASF SE

Basalite Concrete Products LLC

Chryso SAS

Cico Group

Cormix International Limited

Denka Company Limited

Draco Italiana SPA

Fosroc

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Gemite Group

Hardman Chemicals Pty. Ltd.

IQE Group

Mapei S.P.A

Mc-Bauchemie

Muhu Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

Normet Oy

Polygon Chemicals

SI Powders

Shotcrete Technologies Inc.

Sika AG.

Silkroad C & T Co., Ltd.

Target Products Limited

The Euclid Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Shotcrete Accelerator Market, By Type



7 Shotcrete Accelerator Market: By Grade



8 Shotcrete Accelerator Market: By Process



9 Shotcrete Accelerator Market, By Application



10 Shotcrete Accelerator Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/28g6qs/shotcrete

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716