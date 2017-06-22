Austin Pet Hotel BarkandZoom.com Opens First Location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The State-of-the-Art Facility and Friendly and Experienced Staff will Ensure that Four-Legged Friends have a Great Time while their Owners are Away

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / The founders of BarkandZoom.com are pleased to announce that they have just opened their first Austin pet hotel location at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The facility offers customers the ability to valet park their car and board their pet at one Airport location. And while they're away, both their car and their pet can receive special services, such as an oil change for their car or pet grooming for their pet.

To learn more about BarkandZoom.com and meet the team of caring and experienced professional who work at the new facility, please visit http://www.barkandzoom.com/meet-the-zoomteam.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of BarkandZoom.com understand that many pet owners worry about who will care for their dogs and/or cats when they are away on vacation or on a business trip. This knowledge inspired them to open BarkandZoom and provide travelers with a safe and caring pet boarding facility where owners can drop off their precious pets and valet park their cars prior to boarding their flight.

"Dogs can luxuriate in the air conditioning, play with friends in our outdoor yards, and beat the summer heat in our dogs-only swimming pool," the spokesperson said, adding that the one-stop clean and convenient location, along with their cutting-edge employee education practices, will ensure that pets will have as much fun as their vacationing owners.

BarkandZoom also features indoor play areas, cat condos that even the fussiest of felines are sure to enjoy, and 24/7 professional pet care.

Travelers who park their vehicle and board their pet at the Austin facility can earn ZoomClub points for both stays. The ZoomClub points can be redeemed for free on-airport covered parking days at either Bark&Zoom or its sister facility, parkandzoom.com.

In addition to offering on-airport pet boarding, BarkandZoom also provides doggy daycare for pooches who want to have fun playing with other dogs.

"Our facility is open to anyone to board their pets, whether they are traveling by air, car, or if they simply need to board their pets for a while. For those who would like to drop their pet off for the day for daycare only, that's fine too," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, BarkandZoom daycare members receive discounted rates for weekly visits and priority boarding during busy times of year.

