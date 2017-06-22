BeyondBuzz.com to Host Shark Tank Style Crowdfund Marketing Competition

During the Innovative Competition, Entrepreneurs will Pitch their Best and Most Clever Crowdfunding Ideas

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / The founders of BeyondBuzz.com are pleased to announce that they are hosting a Shark Tank style crowdfund marketing competition.

As a company spokesperson noted, during the upcoming competition, entrepreneurs will pitch their best crowdfunding ideas. Over 100 people have submitted ideas to be reviewed by the panel of crowdfund marketers at Beyond Buzz Inc.

"The winner is selected to partner with BeyondBuzz.com and will receive over $5,000 worth of free crowdfund marketing services and consulting," the spokesperson said, adding that everyone at Beyond Buzz is looking forward to the upcoming competition and helping budding entrepreneurs to reach their goals.

The fact that Beyond Buzz would host such an entertaining and innovative crowdfund competition will not surprise the many happy clients who have worked with the company since it first opened. Since day one, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation as a performance crowdfunding agency that helps entrepreneurs launch their new products and ideas on Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

The founders know firsthand that having a great idea for a product is not enough; people also need to have the capital to pay for things like production bills, marketing and the many other costs associated with launching a new business. This knowledge inspired them to start Beyond Buzz and help hard working entrepreneurs get the added financial boost they need to allow their crowdfunding campaign to succeed.

"As entrepreneurs, we understand how crowdfunding gives you the power to bring your ideas to life without depending on banks or other risky loans," the company spokesperson said, adding that since they first opened for business, Beyond Buzz has helped with over 3,500 successful product launches under our belts.

"Your new product or idea is only as good as the marketing behind it. If nobody sees your product, or worse, the wrong people see it, then it can fail to take flight."

