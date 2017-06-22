Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), specialising in development, serial production, service and support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programmes and navy, as well oil and gas industry and power generation, presents the modern Russian commercial aero engines at Paris Air Show 2017 and holds talks with the foreign partners on the promising projects.

In Le Bourget, UEC demonstrates the brand-new PD-14 engine, developed for MC-21-300 narrow-body airliner, the Russian-French engine SaM146 (installed on Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jets). Also the Corporation presents its capacity as the Tier 2-4 supplier.

Within the framework of the business programme UEC discusses the cooperation with the leaders of the world's aerospace industry, for example, with Safran Group. UEC also conducts a presentation of the PD-14 engine for the potential customers, during which they are able to acquaint themselves with its competitive advantages.

"We consider our participation in Paris Air Show 2017 an efficient marketing instrument for promoting our competencies on the civil aviation global market. -Alexander Artyukhov, UEC Director General says. - At the same time we are going to base our further work not only on exporting the end products, but firstly, on taking part in the export-oriented projects, or in other words, cooperation with the foreign companies in the field of developing engines and its components ".

PD-14 is a new generation turbofan engine created with the extensive use of the most up-to-date technologies and materials, including the composites. This is the first engine for commercial airliners successfully designed and developed in modern Russia. Presently UEC is conducting the integrated trials of the PD-14 engine in accordance with the certification basis. The tests are being performed strictly in line with the schedule. In 2015 2017, the first and the second stages of the PD-14 flight test on a flying testbed and a number of other special tests had been successfully performed at all operational speeds, altitudes and thrust ranges. The workability of the engine in the real operation conditions had been confirmed. The flight trials will be continued this year.

PD-14 is designed along the time-tested turbofan engine scheme: compact twin-spool structure, direct drive fan, optimised bypass ratio, FADEC control system. This provides a high reliability and maintainability and reduction of expenses. The modular design along with the digital control system, the built-in diagnostic system and the effective after-sales support system ensure the successful implementation of the operation on the technical condition.

UEC is promoting PD-14 abroad as a power plant of MC-21-300 airliner. Also, the corporation is ready to offer its foreign partners the cooperation in the field of developing on the base of PD-14 engines for airliners and transport airplanes of various classes.

Applying the technologies mastered in the framework of PD-14 project UEC is currently developing the high-thrust PD-35 civil engine, intended for powering the future wide body long-haul airplanes.

SaM146 engine, being another future of UEC stand at Le Bourget, is successfully being operated all around the world by well-known airlines such as Russian Aeroflot, Mexican Interjet and Irish CityJet altogether 15 operators. Some of them are conducting very intensive operations in harsh environments. Since starting revenue service in 2011, the SaM146 engine has demonstrated exceptional performance in service, with an engine dispatch reliability of 99,9%.

The deliveries of SaM146 and all the after-sales services are performed by PowerJet, a joint venture formed on the principles of equal representation by Safran Aircraft Engines and Russian UEC-Saturn (part of UEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005753/en/

Contacts:

United Engine Corporation

Alexander Artyukhov

press@uecrus.com

Tel. +7 (499) 558-38-83