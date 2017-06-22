Next-Generation Cell, One of First to Reach Commercialization as Viable Alternative to Lithium-Ion in Consumer Products

First Products to Launch in Early 2018

ZapGo Ltd (Zap&Go), developer of Carbon-Ion (C-Ion) cells, a fast-charging and safe alternative to lithium batteries, is on course to begin manufacturing commercial quantities of its next-generation cells. The company has concluded a collaborative partnership agreement with Li-Fun Technology Co Ltd (Li-Fun), a large-scale manufacturer of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries headquartered in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, China. C-Ion cells are one of the first to reach commercialization as an alternative to lithium-ion.

Zap&Go's technology will initially be used in electric scooters, cordless power tools and robotic cleaners. The cells can be recharged in five minutes or less instead of the current standard of several hours. Products powered by Zap&Go cells are expected to be available in stores and online in early 2018. The company expects to introduce further products as manufacturing capacity grows.

The cells are designed to be manufactured using the same production lines used for lithium-ion cells, thereby enabling high yield and quality levels without the need to design or install new production lines.

Stephen Voller, CEO Founder of Zap&Go, commented, "Partnering with Li-Fun will transform Zap&Go from the R&D stage to commercialization and we look forward to bringing our disruptive technology to market. We believe Zap&Go's C-Ion cells may soon replace lithium-ion in certain vertical markets where quick charging and safety are essential."

Dr. Kent Tu, President Founder of Li-Fun, commented, "We are pleased and honored that Zap&Go has selected us to be its first large-scale manufacturing partner. Our continual investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities has made Li-Fun an ideal fit for Zap&Go. We look forward to a strong partnership and cooperation and to help bring C-Ion technology to market for use in a wide variety of electronic products."

About Li-Fun Technology Co., Ltd

Established in November 2013 and located in National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Zhuzhou City, China, Li-Fun Technology Co., Ltd is a leader in the production of high-performance lithium-ion batteries.

Li-Fun, with approximately 450 employees including 50 R&D engineers, focusing on production of lithium-ion polymer rechargeable batteries for various mobile applications, aims to be a socially responsible corporate citizen and technological innovator for future green energy. The company has been working with major OEM/ODMs (Foxconn/Compal etc.) to deliver millions of cells/packs for top international brands, and collaborates with worldwide well-known corporations, laboratories and universities (BASF/3M/Umicore/Dalhousie Canada etc.) on advanced materials research process development. For more information, visit: www.lifuntech.com

About Zap&Go

ZapGo Ltd is a technology company based at the Harwell Research Campus, Oxford, UK with its US subsidiary ZapGo, Inc. located in Charlotte, NC. A combination of novel nano-carbon materials alongside new high-performance ionic electrolytes produces an ultra-fast, safe and recyclable technology that charges in less than five minutes and delivers very high levels of power to a variety of electronic applications. For more information, visit: www.zapgo.com

