Good Products.Co Announces Sponsorship of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America Provides Care and Services to People Diagnosed with Dementia, along with their Caregivers and Families

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / The founders of Good Products.Co are pleased to announce that they are now sponsoring the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

To learn more about the recent donation and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's mission, please visit https://goodproductsco.wordpress.com/2017/06/01/alzheimers-foundation/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team at Good Products.Co believes in the importance of total health and wellness in children and adults, as well as giving back whenever possible. Since June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and because Alzheimer's is so prevalent in older adults, deciding to give to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America was an easy decision for the company.

"According to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America website, it is estimated that 5.1 million Americans may have Alzheimer's with the incidence of the disease rising as the population ages," the company spokesperson noted, adding that current research indicates that the prevalence of Alzheimer's doubles every five years for those ages 65 and older.

As the organization's website notes, The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's mission is to "to provide optimal care and services to individuals confronting dementia, and to their caregivers and families-through our member organizations dedicated to improving quality of life."

Through donations like the one from Good Products.Co, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America hopes to help remove the fear and denial surrounding dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as help to provide early detection and proper treatment for those who may have Alzheimer's.

About The Alzheimer's Foundation of America:

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America works to assure quality care and excellence for those suffering from Alzheimer's and related illnesses and provide support for their caretakers. For more information on the Alzheimer's Foundation of America please visit their website: http://www.alzfdn.org/.

