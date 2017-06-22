NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products & Services (Sample Preparation, Consumables, Bioinformatics), Technology, Application (De novo, Transcriptome Epigenetics, Small RNA), End User (Research Centers, BioPharma Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global NGS-based RNA-seq market is projected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.05 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The advantages of RNA-seq over microarray technology, technological advancements in RNA-seq products, increasing number of RNA-Seq grants, increasing number of research activities, and rapid growth in precision medicine are the key factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and standardization concerns of RNA-seq in diagnostic testing are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the market. The increasing applications of RNA-seq in research are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. Storage and interpretation of sequencing data and analysis of RNA-seq data for novel transcripts are expected to challenge market growth.

This report broadly segments the NGS based RNA-Seq market into products & services, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of product and service, the NGS market is categorized into sample preparation, sequencing platforms & consumables, sequencing services, and data analysis, storage, & management. In 2016, the sequencing platforms and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Illumina Inc. dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative platforms and associated RNA-seq products. The company adopts the strategy of product launches and company invests a significant amount of its revenue on R&D expenditure to maintain its leadership position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is another leading market player that offers extensive range of NGS-based RNA-seq products such as analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, and software & services. It entered the market through the acquisition of Life Technologies in 2014.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global NGS-Based Rna Sequencing Market, By Product & Service

7 Global NGS-Based Rna Sequencing Market, By Technology

8 Global NGS-Based Rna Sequencing Market, By Application

9 Global NGS-Based Rna Sequencing Market, By End User

10 Global NGS-Based Rna Sequencing Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

10X Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Bgi ( China )

) Biomatters Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Cofactor Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag ( Switzerland )

( ) Gatc Biotech Ag ( Germany )

) Genewiz, Inc. (U.S.)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

Intrexon Corp. (U.S.)

Macrogen, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Medgenome Inc. (U.S.)

Novogene Corporation ( China )

) Nugen Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Otogenetics Corporation (U.S.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (U.K.)

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (U.S.)

, Inc. (U.S.) Perkinelmer, Inc. , (U.S.)

Personalis Inc. (U.S.)

Qaigen N.V. ( Germany )

) Takara Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7ggxf/ngsbased_rnaseq

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716