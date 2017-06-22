Christian Schmid to Become New Board Member for Real Estate

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Owners and the Supervisory Board of Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen have today appointed Christian Schmid (49) as a Member of the Board of Managing Directors. The resolution is subject to approval by the German and European supervisory authorities. Christian Schmid is expected to succeed Jürgen Fenk, who is ending his term as a Member of the Board of Managing Directors on 30 September 2017 at his own request and by mutual agreement with Helaba (see Helaba press release of 12 December 2016). In the Board of Managing Directors, Christian Schmid will be responsible for the business units of Real Estate Lending, Debt Capital Markets and Sales Management RE, Real Estate Management, Administration as well as the two subsidiaries GWH and OFB.

