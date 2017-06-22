sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 16:47
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Christian Schmid to Become New Board Member for Real Estate

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Owners and the Supervisory Board of Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen have today appointed Christian Schmid (49) as a Member of the Board of Managing Directors. The resolution is subject to approval by the German and European supervisory authorities. Christian Schmid is expected to succeed Jürgen Fenk, who is ending his term as a Member of the Board of Managing Directors on 30 September 2017 at his own request and by mutual agreement with Helaba (see Helaba press release of 12 December 2016). In the Board of Managing Directors, Christian Schmid will be responsible for the business units of Real Estate Lending, Debt Capital Markets and Sales Management RE, Real Estate Management, Administration as well as the two subsidiaries GWH and OFB.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526617/Christian_Schmid.jpg )

Full press release at: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060?langid=2

Press and Communication
MAIN TOWERNeue Mainzer Strasse 52-58
60311 Frankfurt am Main http://www.helaba.de
Tel.: +49-(0)-69/9132-2192

Mike Peter Schweitzer

E-Mail: mikepeter.schweitzer@helaba.de

Ursula-Brita Krück

E-Mail: ursula-brita.krueck@helaba.de


© 2017 PR Newswire