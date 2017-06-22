The firm makes strategic changes within as the agency continues to grow globally

Racepoint Global, an integrated global marketing agency that delivers big agency results with a small agency touch, announced today the promotion of Karen Lew Bouchard to Chief Operating Officer. Having previously served as the agency's Chief Human Resources Officer, Karen will assume responsibility for Racepoint's global Human Resources, Technology services and Agency Marketing and New Business Development teams. Kelly Houston, previously VP of Human Resources, will take on the new title of VP, Global Talent Management as Karen makes her transition within the C-Suite.

"As someone who has been with the agency for over a decade, it's been an honor to help build this company from the ground up," said agency Chief Operations Officer, Karen Lew Bouchard. "I look forward to working with our executive team to continue growing the agency in all geographies we have presence in. We have a lot of exciting projects to tackle, and I'm thrilled to take them on."

As Racepoint Global continues to see growth across its global markets and accounts, its executives are taking on additional responsibilities. RJ Bardsley has assumed the role of Chief Strategist of the agency's Global Technology Practice. RJ will continue to lead Racepoint Global's relationship with Chinese technology giant Huawei, as well as Huawei Device USA (Racepoint was recently named AOR).

In addition, Anne Potts will take on the title of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Global Advertising, Branding and Business Transformation. These added verticals and responsibilities reflect the breadth and reach of Racepoint Global's growing capabilities, specifically its paid media offering.

"As I seek to ensure we remain on track to doubling our top line in the next five years and beating industry average for profitability, it is critical to build out a world class executive team," said Racepoint President and CEO, Peter Prodromou. "Karen's operational expertise and knowledge of the company made her the obvious and ideal person to fill this key role. RJ, Anne and Kelly represent the kind of general knowledge, industry expertise and client focus instrumental to our build. With these moves, I am more confident and optimistic about our future than ever. We will continue to evaluate these kinds of moves as we grow our global footprint."

