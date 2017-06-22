Legendary Man Announces Inaugural Quest of Champions on July 22, 2017

The Live Action Quest is Part Amazing Race and Part Treasure Hunt

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Legendary Man is pleased to announce the inaugural Quest of Champions event on Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As Nate Lind, the CEO/Founder of Legendary Man noted, the theme of the quest will be "Discover Your Champion."

To learn more about Legendary Man's mission to encourage the world to celebrate all men as they are, discover their unique masculinity, inspire men to serve others and champion their transformation, please check out www.legendary-man.com.

"This live-action hero's journey is an afternoon adventure through the city that's part Amazing Race and part Treasure Hunt," Lind noted, adding that the quest will encourage players to complete physical and mental challenges and seek out new locations where the participants will see "figures in history that embody what being a legend means."

Throughout the experience, each player can win thousands in prizes with a grand prize of $1000 cash going to the winning team. The event will utilize the new Legendary Man Adventure app, allowing participants to navigate through the custom treasure hunt through a virtual map (think PokemonGo) that encourages the participants to collaborate and challenges them to complete the missions.

The quest introduces players to the 12 Champions - their guides through the adventure. Each Champion has a lesson to teach and each presides over a part of the journey. As they navigate through the event, they will discover the Champions also exemplify a way of being.

"The Champions have been with us since the dawn of time. We see them over the ages in art, literature, myth, and religion," Lind said. "We hope the adventure inspires the participants to see the beauty, intelligence and goodness around them. We need an activity that encourages the renaissance of men in an adventurous way instead of antiquated, negative, regressive male stereotypes."

There are three registration levels for the event: The Rusticus (Free), The Primus ($39) and The Centurion ($50), which will earn players varying prizes and swag like a chance to win cash, merchandise from the LegendaryMan.com store as well as discounts, gifts and promotions from local businesses.

An additional focus of the event is to support local businesses and charities, Lind noted, which is why Legendary Man has recruited several local companies to collaborate on the event, including Designer Bodies, Straight Chiropractic, The Point Grill and many more.

A portion of the registration proceeds will go to the Desert Forge Foundation, a New Mexico based 501c3 formed by veterans for veterans.

Who: Legendary Man

What: Quest of Champions - A live-action hero's journey that's part treasure hunt and part "choose-your-own-adventure," and navigated via virtual map through the Legendary Man App.

When: Saturday, July 22nd at 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM

Where: Starting in in Arroyo Del Sol Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico and ending at The Point Grill in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Why: To not only support local businesses and charities, but to bring a new kind of live-action, immersive adventure and community-building event to Albuquerque.

How: Visit www.legendary-man.com for more information or contact info@legendary-man.com

About Legendary Man:

Legendary Man is a worldwide association of men who are inspired to share their own hero's journey as they explore the meaning of modern masculinity. To learn more visit www.legendary-man.com.

About Desert Forge Foundation:

Desert Forge Foundation was formed to help returning Veteran brothers and sisters find employment, restoration, hope, and strength. Restoring emotional, mental, and physical health to returning veterans through meaningful job training, employment, and the arts. To learn more visit: www.desertforge.org.

Contact:

Nate Lind

inquiries@legendary-man.com

505-697-1995

SOURCE: Legendary Man