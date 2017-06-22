LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the long-awaited return of its tender, shredded pork Carnitas, back for a limited time due to popular demand. Now available at the company's more than 550 restaurants nationwide, Del Taco's tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas are cooked in small batch kettles for an authentic flavor.

"Utilizing authentic spices and cooking techniques, our Carnitas have always been prepared in a traditional manner, delivering a flavor our fans love," said Noah Chillingworth, Del Taco's Vice President of Marketing. "Whether it's in our Combo Burrito, new Wet Burrito or Street Taco Platos, or served on top of our craveable Loaded Fries, our tender braised Carnitas are a combination of uncompromising flavor and quality, while still served at a tremendous value; something that is uniquely Del Taco."

Combined with Del Taco's already fresh ingredients, such as hand-grated cheddar, handmade pico de gallo, hand-sliced avocado and slow-cooked beans made from scratch, the company is bringing back the following old favorites and introducing a few new menu offerings to appeal to every Carnitas fan:

NEW! Carnitas Street Taco Plato: Two tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas street tacos topped with tangy green sauce, diced onions, chopped cilantro and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.

NEW! Carnitas Wet Burrito Plato: A Carnitas Combo Burrito topped with tangy green sauce, hand-grated cheddar cheese and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.

Carnitas Combo Burrito (2 for $5**): Two of our Carnitas Combo Burritos for one low price, featuring tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce in a warm flour tortilla.

Epic Carnitas Burrito: An Epic burrito loaded with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, tangy chipotle sauce, fresca lime rice, seasoned black beans, and handmade pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Carnitas Loaded Fries: Del Taco's famous Crinkle-Cut Fries topped with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro.





To satisfy guests with a sweet tooth, Del Taco is also adding a new item to its dessert menu for a limited time. The company's new Sweet Cream Churro features a crispy, warm churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and filled with delectable sweet cream.

*By number of units

**At participating restaurants

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and carne asada. The brand's UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

