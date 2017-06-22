Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Report 2017: Need for Newer Medicines & Advances in Technology Have Augmented Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The rise in the number of diseases, need for newer medicines and advances in technology have augmented growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. Single-use technology has become an essential part of the bioprocessing industry over the past decade. This report focuses on the global market of single-use technology products and provides review including its applications in various arenas.

The scope of the study is global. The report analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. The report covers market of single-use products by the end user and applications. The end users for single-use products are categorized as biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations. The report covers market application areas, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anti-cancer drugs. The geographical regions covered in the report are the United States, Europe and Emerging markets. The emerging market covers countries including India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada among others.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis, new products and developments and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the industry. The key market players are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Danaher Corp., EMD Millipore, and Sartorius Stedim Biotech.





Companies Mentioned



Advanced Scientifics Inc.

Advantapure

Applikon Biotechnology

Biopharma Dynamics

Bosch Packaging

Broadley-James Ltd.

Cellon S.A.

Colder Products Co.

DOW Corning

Danaher Corp.

Emd Millipore

Finesse Solutions

GE Healthcare

Holland Applied Technologies

Natrix Separations Inc.

Novasep

Pall Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

PBS Biotech

Pendotech

Renolit

Repligen Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

Tarpon Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International Company

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



4: Regulations and New Developments



5: Market Analysis



6: Industry Structure



7: Market by Applications and End Users



8: Patent Analysis



9: Current Situation



10: Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zfr289/singleuse

