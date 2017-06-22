BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

% Sterling: Net asset value^ -3.1 -5.7 39.5 7.1 4.0 74.2 Share price -1.1 -4.1 33.6 2.7 0.4 64.0 MSCI EM Latin America -2.1 -5.3 44.1 10.5 3.1 92.4 US Dollars: Net asset value^ -3.3 -2.1 23.6 -17.5 -12.6 29.9 Share price -1.3 -0.4 18.4 -21.0 -15.7 22.2 MSCI EM Latin America -2.3 -1.7 27.8 -15.0 -13.6 43.2

Geographic Exposure

% of Total Assets % of Equity Portfolio * MSCI EM Latin American Index Brazil 62.2 62.7 55.5 Mexico 26.1 26.3 28.6 Argentina 4.8 4.9 0.0 Peru 4.2 4.2 2.9 Chile 1.4 1.4 9.5 Colombia 0.5 0.5 3.5 Net current assets (inc.Fixed interest) 0.8 0.0 0.0 ----- ----- ----- Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 ----- ----- -----

Sector % of Equity Portfolio * % of Benchmark Financials 30.1 29.5 Consumer Staples 21.1 18.1 Materials 14.5 14.8 Energy 10.3 8.0 Industrials 6.5 6.7 Telecommunication Services 5.7 6.6 Consumer Discretionary 5.7 6.0 Utilities 3.3 6.2 Real Estate 1.6 1.5 Information Technology 1.2 1.5 Health Care 0.0 1.1 ----- ----- Total 100.0 100.0 ----- -----

* excluding net current liabilities & fixed interest



Ten Largest Equity Investments (in percentage order)



Company Country of Risk % of

Equity Portfolio % of

Benchmark Itau Unibanco Brazil 7.9 6.2 Petrobras Brazil 6.5 5.0 Banco Bradesco Brazil 5.8 5.9 Vale Brazil 5.7 4.6 Femsa Mexico 4.3 3.0 AmBev Brazil 4.1 4.8 BM&F Bovespa Brazil 3.9 2.1 America Movil Mexico 3.6 4.7 Grupo Financiero Banorte Mexico 3.1 2.5 Kroton Educacional Brazil 2.9 1.1

Commenting on the markets, Will Landers, representing the Investment Manager noted;

For the month of May 2017, the Company's NAV fell by 3.1%, and the share price fell by 1.1%. The Company's benchmark, the MSCI EM Latin America Index, fell by 2.1% (all performance figures are in sterling terms).

Our off-benchmark allocation to Argentina remained a top contributor for the period as investors expected MSCI to reclassify the country as an emerging market. However, on 20 June 2017, MSCI announced the postponement of their decision, citing the need to monitor the persistence of recently implemented market accessibility improvements. Whilst this result may be a disappointment to some market participants, we would remind investors of the substantial positive macro-economic changes that Argentina has witnessed over recent years. We believe it is still a compelling investment destination for long-term investors and have been looking to selectively add exposure on weakness. Pampa Energia and internet name, Mercadolibre, were among the top performers for the month. Our overweight to Peru also contributed positively, despite the marginal currency depreciation last month on the back of stronger than expected trade surplus numbers and a March GDP growth print that was ahead of expectations. On the other hand, our heavy overweight to Brazil earlier in the month detracted as the market corrected sharply on news of another political scandal, putting President Temer and his reform agenda in question. As a result Petrobras and Bradesco were among the largest individual detractors in May. An underweight to Mexican telecom, America Movil, also weighed on performance as the stock gained on easing competitive and regulatory pressures.

During the month, we trimmed our Brazilian overweight following headlines implicating President Temer in corruption wrongdoing, specifically reducing exposure to Petrobras and Bradesco. We also reduced our underweight to America Movil. The Company ended the period overweight Brazil and Peru, while being underweight Chile, Mexico and Colombia. We also maintain off-benchmark positions in Argentina.

We entered the second quarter of the year maintaining overweight positions in Brazil, Peru and off-benchmark Argentina, while maintaining underweight positions in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. In the near term, negative sentiment concerning another potential presidential scandal has reversed the green shoots seen over the last couple of months and has put President Temer's term and reform agenda into question. Should we see continuity of government, the primary drivers for Brazilian equities should remain the same: a) the continued easing cycle (albeit at a slower pace) by the Central Bank which should help to bring forward the needed economic recovery; and b) progress on the reform agenda, especially pension reform, which should help to bring stability to government accounts in the medium term. Once the latter passes, we believe this will open the door for the Central Bank to bring the easing cycle further forward and potentially bring rates lower than market expectations. Meanwhile, despite a more conciliatory tone from the US government on the trade front, we maintain our cautious view on Mexican growth, and therefore our underweight (despite a PRI win in the gubernatorial election in the state of Mexico in early June, results were not conclusive as to the likelihood of a MORENA victory in next year's presidential elections). Despite slower than expected progress on the infrastructure front, we continue to favour Peru among its Andean neighbours, and see improving economic activity in Argentina as a positive for that country's stock market.

22 June 2017

