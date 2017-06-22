VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

BRP (TSX: DOO) welcomes a new member to its Management Committee following a reorganization of its product management structure.

Effective immediately, Mr. Bernard Guy becomes senior vice-president, Global Product Strategy. Reporting to Jose Boisjoli, president and CEO, Mr. Guy will lead product orientation for all BRP vehicles under the Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo and Can-Am brands.

"We continue to build on our strategic priorities to support our growth and strengthen our leading position in the powersport industry," said Boisjoli. "With the goal of maximising our impact on the market, I am creating the new function of Global Product Strategy to better manage our global product portfolio, capitalize on the synergies between our platforms and product lines, and increase our return on investment."

Mr. Guy has been with the company for 30 years and has held several roles across many sectors, such as engineering, business development, product planning, as well as sales and marketing. Since 2014, he was vice-president and regional general manager responsible for all BRP powersport businesses in North America.

"I am pleased to welcome Bernard to the management team," added Boisjoli, "as I know he will bring a strong strategic and business perspective in future product orientation decisions and in global product portfolio management to achieve the best returns on our product capital investments."

