The Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA") and its member companies are excited to partner with Make-A-Wish® BC & Yukon ("Make-A-Wish") to bring a little joy into the lives of some very special Yukon children through the inaugural "Mining for Wishes - Dig Deep" campaign. In the lead up to the 2017 Yukon Mining Investment Conference, the YMA and its member companies, will be holding an online auction to raise funds to grant as many of the pending wishes as possible. During the dinner event in Dawson City, there will also be a silent and a live auction.

Anne Lewis, Executive Director of the YMA, stated, "The leaders in Yukon exploration and mining are proud to be developing some of the world's top mining assets, with Yukon First Nation, Territorial and local governments, while supporting the health, wellness and prosperity of the communities they operate in. The YMA and member companies are honored to join Make-A-Wish in helping children with medically-life threatening conditions "Dig Deep" to discover the hope, strength and joy that exists in life. It's just another example of what makes Yukon the best mining jurisdiction in the world."

Minister of Economic Development, Hon. Ranj Pillai stated, "Government of Yukon is pleased to support the Yukon Mining Investment Conference and welcomes the opportunity to promote Yukon's world-class mineral potential. This potential, combined with ongoing work to ensure clarity and certainty for the mining industry, makes Yukon Canada's most attractive jurisdiction for investment."

Please visit www.miningforwishes.com to participate in the online auction or to make a donation, and check back regularly for updates to bidding and additional auction items. Guests and delegates at the Yukon Mining Investment Conference will also have the opportunity to participate in both the silent and live auction on July 12th in Dawson City, hosted in the Tr'ondek Hwech'in Traditional Territory.

There are currently four wish requests from Yukon families, including six-year-old Seamus who lives with Cystic Fibrosis. He has to cope with frequent lung infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis, wheezing and shortness of breath; and that's only part of the daily struggles in the life of a child with CF. There is currently no cure, though current treatments allow people with CF to live longer, better-quality lives than ever before.

Brave kids like Seamus need to believe in a little bit of magic, and perhaps that's why he's so drawn to the stories of Harry Potter. When Seamus was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish, his choice was clear: He wished for a magic wand. Not just any wand, though. One that might help him find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. A visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, will bring Seamus one step closer, and he's already realizing the transformative power of wish after receiving a care package from Make-A-Wish.

"His wish hasn't even happened yet," said Seamus' mom, Amy, "and his whole life has changed! His skepticism on the magic of the Harry Potter world has changed, his belief that we will get a cure has changed! Thank you so much. I don't have words to express what you have already done - thank you a million times, thank you!"

Your support of Make-A-Wish through YMA's Dig Deep initiatives for Yukon wishes can help Seamus' wish come true...and so many others for children who are waiting and hoping for their wishes to be granted. On July 12th - Yukon miners will Dig Deep for Yukon minors.

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance, a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development and mining companies, is focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction and its member companies and their Yukon-based projects.

All member companies must have identified resources and significant project expenditures in Yukon; as well as, adopt and adhere to a corporate sustainability policy including community relations, environmental responsibility and labour relations.

