

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - John Oliver, the host of HBO's Sunday Show 'Last Week Tonight,' HBO and Time Warner have been sued by coal baron Robert Murray for mocking him and his coal company on the show's most recent episode. Murray had previously sent the show its first cease-and-desist letter.



The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Marshall County, West Virginia, alleges that the show 'executed a meticulously planned attempt to assassinate the character and reputation of Mr. Robert E. Murray and his companies' in a recent episode. Murray Energy is the nation's largest privately-owned coal company.



On his show, Oliver said that when he reached out for comment from Murray Energy on the segment being planned, the company sent him a letter instructing him to cease and desist from any effort to defame, harass or otherwise injure Murray or the company.



The 24-minute segment was focused on the decline of the coal industry and the promises made to it by President Trump. But the cease-and-desist letter seemed to have only emboldened Oliver, who tore into the 77-year-old coal baron on the show.



'I have to proceed with caution. I'm not going to say, for instance, that Bob Murray looks like a geriatric Dr. Evil, even though he clearly does,' Oliver said.



Oliver accused Murray not doing enough to protect his miners' safety. He also criticized Murray's response to a deadly mine accident in 2007 in Utah that was found to have resulted from safety violations. Murray claims that the mine collapse was triggered by an earthquake.



On the show, Oliver later invited a man dressed up in a giant squirrel costume onstage to address a potential lawsuit. The squirrel was linked to a satirical article in the United Mine Workers of America journal that described an alleged conversation Murray had with a squirrel, which the company has denied.



Murray's lawsuit seeks financial damages and an injunction barring the rebroadcast of Oliver's segment. Murray has sued several other media outlets recently, including the New York Times in May for defamation.



In response to Murray's lawsuit, HBO stated, 'We have confidence in the staff of Last Week Tonight and do not believe anything in the show this week violated Mr. Murray's or Murray Energy's rights.'



