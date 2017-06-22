Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) (the "Company") has posted on its website a presentation of the Company. This presentation "Preparing the Next Phase of Development for Tikehau Capital A leading European Alternative Asset Manager" is in English and available on Tikehau Capital's website: www.tikehaucapital.com/en/publications in the Section "Presentations".

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages €10.3bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005808/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts :

Tikehau Capital :

Julien Sanson, 33 1 40 06 18 40

jsanson@tikehaucapital.com

or

Image 7 :

Leslie Jung, 44 781 864 18 03

ljung@image7.uk.com