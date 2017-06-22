REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Viterra and Canada's Farm Progress Show have announced a renewal of their multi-year partnership agreement that will see Viterra continue to be the presenting sponsor. The company has had a presence at the show since it first began in 1978, and this year marks its tenth anniversary as presenting sponsor.

"From the diverse range of exhibitors, to engaging speakers to the latest in new innovations, this show has evolved into a world-renowned event and at Viterra we're proud to support its success," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "It's an ideal forum for connecting with customers and other industry players who all have a stake in our continued success as an industry, one that is becoming increasingly crucial in our global marketplace."

Mark Allan, President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited, recognizes the importance of having Viterra as the show's presenting sponsor.

"Our partnership with Viterra has enabled the show to grow and become the premier event that showcases innovation, education and collaboration in the agriculture industry," said Allan. "We're honoured to have Viterra as the presenting sponsor of our show. Without the outstanding support of our sponsors like Viterra, we wouldn't be able to bring such an incredible show to the province and country."

Celebrating its 40th year, Canada's Farm Progress Show brings more than 40,000 producers, manufacturers, buyers and industry experts together for a global summit of innovation in dryland farming, technology, business, modern living and entertainment. Learn more about the show.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

About Evraz Place

Situated in the heart of Regina, Evraz Place is one of the largest event complexes in Canada. The not-for-profit organization hosts the majority of Regina's major events, including Canada's Farm Progress Show and Queen City Ex. Evraz Place is home to Canadian Western Agribition, the WHL Regina Pats, the Regina Soccer Association and numerous concerts, trade shows and conventions. Visit www.evrazplace.com.

